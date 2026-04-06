12 arrested after Mass. police departments deter several planned street takeovers

WORCESTER, Mass. — Twelve people were arrested after police in central Massachusetts successfully thwarted several planned street takeovers over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

The Worcester Police Department says it worked with local and state law enforcement partners to develop a “comprehensive operational plan” to deter takeovers targeting the areas of 865 Grafton Street, Newton Square, Pullman Street, Lincoln Street, Madison Street, and Park Avenue near Chandler Street.

Police say the operation resulted in 12 arrests and 19 traffic citations and warnings in Worcester.

“The Worcester Police Department appreciates the support of the community, the Massachusetts State Police, and our police departments in the communities surrounding the City of Worcester,” officials said in a statement. “Street Takeovers are dangerous and unpredictable. Please stay vigilant.”

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

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