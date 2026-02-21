11-year-old from Rochester, Mass. identified as Utah avalanche victim

ROCHESTER, Mass. — An 11-year-old from Rochester, Massachusetts has been identified as the victim who passed away following an avalanche at a Utah ski resort.

Madelyn Eitas was visiting family while on vacation.

Unified Police say that around 12:32 p.m., they received a report of an avalanche near the Brighton Ski Resort, prompting first responders to rush to the scene.

Once there, first responders found the victim’s family, alongside 20 other people, searching the area. That’s when the victim’s brother, Cameron Eitas, “heroically used an application to locate her.”

Once Madelyn was found, life-saving measures were conducted before transporting her to the hospital, where she was in critical condition. Her family was also transported.

Madelyn passed away at the hospital.

Earlier on Friday, Rochester School District Superintendent Michael S. Nelson released a statement, calling the incident “devastating news” for the school, alongside offering support and resources to students and staff.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the student’s family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this unimaginable time,” Nelson wrote. “Our focus at this time is on supporting those who are grieving, and we ask that the family’s privacy be respected.”

Police went on to add that their “thoughts are with the victim’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

“The communities here in Utah, as well as the family’s home community in Massachusetts, now have the important responsibility of rallying around the family to provide support, compassion, and comfort in the times ahead.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2026 Cox Media Group