‘Devastating news’: Rochester student dies from accident while on vacation with family in Utah

ROCHESTER, Mass. — A student who attends Rochester Memorial School has passed away on Thursday after a “tragic accident” while on vacation with family in Utah.

The exact details surrounding the incident or the identity of the victim are unavailable at this time.

Rochester School District Superintendent Michael S. Nelson released a statement, calling the incident “devastating news” for the school.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the student’s family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this unimaginable time,” Nelson wrote. “Our focus at this time is on supporting those who are grieving, and we ask that the family’s privacy be respected.”

“The school system is offering ongoing counseling and support services for students and staff across the school community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

