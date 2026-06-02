Officer on leave, 5 juveniles arrested after chase and crash from Medford to Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — An officer is on leave, and five juveniles have been arrested after a shooting, chase, and crash that spanned from Medford to Malden.

One of the juveniles faces an assault to murder charge.

According to Medford police, at around 4:30 a.m., officials responded to Barbara Lane in West Medford for a reported breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

While gathering information for the reported breaking and entering, a description of the suspect’s vehicle was broadcast to the officers on shift, who began searching the area.

An officer later came into contact with the vehicle matching that description on Lincoln Road, and the attempted to make contact.

The vehicle would soon be determined stolen out of Woburn the day before.

At that time, the vehicle allegedly drove at the officer attempting to hit him, causing the officer to discharge their firearm at the vehicle.

The vehicle then fled the area, striking a parked car and sustaining significant front-end damage, which caused the vehicle to begin smoking.

Despite the damage, the vehicle continued fleeing from officers, resulting in a low-speed pursuit through Medford and into Malden.

Massachusetts State Police and Malden Police officers assisted in the pursuit, and five juvenile suspects were ultimately taken into custody.

A 17-year-old from Malden has been charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, assault to murder, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop, marked lanes violation, speeding, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of property damage.

Two 16-year-old juveniles from Somerville, and a 14-year-old Malden resident have been charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

A 16-year-old from Malden has been charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, with an outstanding warrant.

The three officers and one suspect have since been released from area hospitals.

The officer who discharged their firearm is currently on leave.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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