West Roxbury community rallies to support family of fallen firefighter

A West Roxbury restaurant filled with friends, neighbors, and supporters Tuesday night as the community came together to honor fallen firefighter Bobby Kilduff Jr. and raise money for his family.

The fundraiser was held at Joe’s 320 Café, a place Kilduff frequently visited with his children and one that held special meaning for both him and the neighborhood he served.

Joe Adamo, the café’s chef and owner and a longtime friend of Kilduff, said he still struggles to come to terms with the loss.

“We’ve been friends for about seven years now,” Adamo said. “I’ve known him and his family for a long time.”

Kilduff and his family were regular customers at the café, making it a natural gathering place for a community looking to support those he left behind.

“This is BK’s neighborhood, and this was his spot,” said Sam Dillon, president of Boston Firefighters Local 718. “This was his coffee and breakfast spot, and it really means a lot that the community Bobby cared so much about, and ultimately gave his life serving, is really stepping up to help his family.”

To help the Kilduff family, Adamo opened the restaurant after hours for a special evening fundraiser. The event featured dinner, raffle prizes, and an outpouring of support from dozens of attendees.

“Every single dollar that comes into this building today goes right to the family,” Adamo said. “We all put in our time, like he put in his time for his family and his friends.”

Kilduff died in the line of duty while battling a fire in Dorchester. He is survived by his two children, who spoke at his funeral on Monday.

“They’re so resilient, and it’s just an incredible testament to who he was,” Dillon said. “Bobby was an incredible firefighter and a terrific friend, but at the end of the day, he lived to be a father.”

As family, friends, fellow firefighters, and community members continue to mourn his loss, Kilduff’s legacy remains visible throughout the neighborhood he loved.

At Joe’s 320 Café, that legacy will have a permanent place.

“We’ve got a memorial inside,” Adamo said. “Every day I’ll come in, I’ll light a candle for him, and I’ll still have coffee with him. We’ll still have our drinks together. He’s going to be in my heart forever.”

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