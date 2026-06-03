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Movies and TV shows casting in Boston

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Boston, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

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'HuE Done It'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Jane Jean (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Josephine Munroe (supporting, female, 40-55)

- Roles pay up to: $3,000

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Opposites Attract'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Adam (lead, male, 20-26)

--- Evelyn (lead, female, 20-25)

--- Gary (supporting, male, 20-27)

- Roles pay up to: $120

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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'My Favorite Creature'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mimi (lead, female, trans female, 7-12)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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ALTERNATOR

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- AHMED (lead, male, 30-45)

--- ALI (lead, male, 50-70)

--- MOHAMMED (supporting, male, 35-50)

- Roles pay up to: $955.20

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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Amber Oak: The Land of Ancient Secrets/ Amber Oak: The Phantom Daggers

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Villager 1 (background / extra, all genders, 18-75)

--- Villager 2 (background / extra, all genders, 18-75)

--- Villager 3 (background / extra, all genders, 18-75)

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'Knotted Genesis'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Hercules (day player, male, 18+)

--- The Hesperides (day player, female, 18+)

--- Paris of Troy (day player, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the short film here

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Heated Rivalry Spoof

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Wrestlers (lead, 18+)

--- Audience Member (lead, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $50

- Casting locations: Boston

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Coming of Age Feature Film, Twin Boys

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Sam (supporting, male, 13-15)

--- Brin (supporting, male, 13-15)

- Roles pay up to: $8,436

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

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Open Call for ReelShort Vertical Productions

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Lead Male Types (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Lead Female Types (female, 25-35)

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the scripted show here

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'The Storm' Working Title

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Stephanie (lead, female, 25-45)

--- Marcos (lead, male, 25-45)

--- Esperanza (supporting, female, 50-70)

- Roles pay up to: $2,500

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.