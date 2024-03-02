11 people escape fire in Abington that damaged more than 100-year-old home

ABINGTON, Mass. — 11 people including eight teens escaped a fire in Abington late Friday night that damaged a more than 100-year-old home.

The fire started just before midnight at a home on High Street. According to the Fire Chief, a passerby noticed the flames and called the fire department.

Crews had a difficult time putting the fire out because of the age and layout of the home.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the back of the house on the first floor. Three people and a dog were in the main part of the home and eight teens were in another. Everyone was able to escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental.

Abington Fire Chief told me a person driving by called in the fire. No injuries, 11 people and 1 dog escaped safely.

He also mentioned due to the house being over 100 years old, they struggled to get the fire out at first. Fire officials believe the fire started in the back of… pic.twitter.com/QCXB4AeCo0 — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) March 2, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group