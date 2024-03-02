Local

11 people escape fire in Abington that damaged more than 100-year-old home

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
ABINGTON, Mass. — 11 people including eight teens escaped a fire in Abington late Friday night that damaged a more than 100-year-old home.

The fire started just before midnight at a home on High Street. According to the Fire Chief, a passerby noticed the flames and called the fire department.

Crews had a difficult time putting the fire out because of the age and layout of the home.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the back of the house on the first floor. Three people and a dog were in the main part of the home and eight teens were in another. Everyone was able to escape.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

