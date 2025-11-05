1 man dead, another hospitalized after wreck that closed Route 1 in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — One man is dead and another man is hospitalized following a wreck on Wednesday morning that closed Route 1 in Norwood for hours.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on a busy section of the highway that runs under Prendergast Circle found two heavily damaged vehicles in the roadway, officials said.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padden said a 29-year-old man was killed in the crash and a 47-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of the drivers involved in the crash haven’t been released.

Norwood crash

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a crumpled vehicle resting in the middle of the highway, a white van with front-end damage, and debris scattered in the north and southbound lanes.

Route 1 was closed in both directions starting around 8 a.m., with detours in place for the duration of the morning commute. The highway wasn’t fully reopened to traffic until around noon.

Norwood police and state police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

