Deadly crash prompts closure of Route 1 in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — At least one person was killed in a crash that prompted the closure of a busy stretch of Route 1 in Norwood on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened on part of the highway under Pendergast Circle, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed a crumpled vehicle resting in the middle of the highway, a white van with front-end damage, and debris scattered nearby.

“This section of Route 1 needs to be closed while first responders are on scene,” the department wrote in a Facebook post around 8 a.m.

The Norwood Fire Department said that both sides of the highway would be closed “until further notice.”

Traffic is being diverted northbound at Dean Street and southbound at Pleasant Street.

State police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation into the cause of the crash with help from Norwood police.

