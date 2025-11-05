Serious crash prompts closure of Route 1 in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — A busy stretch of Route 1 in Norwood was closed Wednesday morning following a serious crash, officials warned.

The crash happened on part of the highway under Pendergast Circle, according to the Norwood Police Department.

“This section of Route 1 needs to be closed while first responders are on scene,” the department wrote in a Facebook post around 8 a.m.

Motorists were told to expect traffic detours and delays during the morning commute.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

