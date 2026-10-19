The Latest: Democrats gain ground with AAPI adults as trust in GOP fades, poll finds

Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander adults have become more disillusioned with President Donald Trump and Republicans as the Nov. 3 midterm elections approach, according to a new AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll, giving Democrats a substantial edge on major issues like the economy and health care.

Meanwhile, Trump on Sunday endorsed embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late in his reelection campaign, a coveted boost because of Trump's popularity, but one that the American had withheld for months as the vote neared and the leaders' strategies in the Middle East diverged.

Here's the latest:

Jeffries likes Democrats’ chances in race for the House

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday the election climate is holding firm for Democrats as he campaigned for Rep. Marcy Kaptur in a heavily contested Ohio congressional district that's crucial for majority control of the House.

Jeffries also slapped back at President Trump's abrupt decision to waive sanctions on Russia and said there will be a bipartisan effort in the House to pursue a new sanctions package the president wouldn't have the ability to waive.

“It’s shocking, but not surprising, that an American president would do so much to undermine the cause of democracy, freedom and dignity for the Ukrainian people,” Jeffries told The Associated Press after visiting church services in Toledo.

Jeffries, who’s in line to become House speaker if Democrats win back the majority, has traveled to some 50 cities campaigning for Democratic candidates.

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Trump will sign an order aimed at boosting women’s health research, a plan backed by the first lady

The order, first reported by USA Today, will create a new women’s health division at the National Institutes of Health and a task force at the White House focused on the issue.

Melania Trump is expected to speak about prioritizing research and easing taboos around discussions of women's health issues during a signing ceremony Monday, the White House said.

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who recently completed treatment for breast cancer, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will lead the White House task force. The order doesn't include specific funding goals.

The initiative comes after a series of meetings the first lady had with federal health officials. “It was abundantly clear that women’s healthcare needs to be modernized, the research gap closed, and further, the need to accelerate the discovery of treatments and cures was glaring,” Melania Trump said in a statement.

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Trump’s new pitch for Republican candidates — they’re really good looking

President Trump has a new pitch for Republican candidates: they’re easy on the eyes.

“Look at this beautiful guy,” Trump said at a Saturday rally in Kentucky, referring to U.S. House candidate Ed Gallrein, a former U.S. Navy SEAL with an angular face who stood nearby the stage. “Central casting.”

That’s a common refrain from Trump, who owned the Miss Universe beauty pageant and grew his clout on the reality television show “The Apprentice” before entering politics. Aesthetics have long been part of the president’s measuring stick, either as a source of praise or target for ridicule.

Now, Trump is deploying his handsomeness appraisals as he boosts Republican candidates in a midterm election which already includes debates over which candidates are more masculine. The outcome will determine whether Republicans keep control of Congress or Trump faces emboldened Democratic opposition in Washington.

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Supreme Court agrees to review a Reconstruction-era ban on distilling spirits in private homes

The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to consider whether Congress had the constitutional authority to impose a ban on distilling spirits in private homes more than 150 years ago.

Plaintiffs challenging the prohibition on home distilling claim the 1868 law is an antiquated relic of Reconstruction-era politics. They argue that Congress overstepped its taxation powers when it enacted the home distilling ban as part of a tax reform measure designed to curb fraud by commercial distillers.

Government attorneys counter that Congress properly restricted where spirits can be distilled to prevent producers from evading federal excise taxes. They warn that lifting the ban would violate Supreme Court precedent and erode congressional powers.

Federal law makes home distilling a crime punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

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US and Russian officials comment on report about possible Trump-Putin-Xi meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov were both asked about a Wall Street Journal report that Russian President Vladimir Putin could try to use a possible meeting with Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to try to negotiate a deal on Ukraine behind Kyiv’s back.

Rubio told reporters in Uzbekistan that “I think there’s been talks of a meeting. I don’t know anything’s been finalized. But the president has been clear he’d like the war in Ukraine and Russia to end.”

Peskov, meanwhile, said separately that while the possibility of such a meeting has been mentioned, “no substantive proposals or agreements neither regarding the meeting itself nor its potential agenda and content have been discussed or put forward by anyone.”

He added that Russia appreciates Washington’s ongoing mediation efforts, but “a final settlement is certainly impossible without the participation of someone from Kyiv who is prepared to take on responsibility.”

A bitter fight over a House seat in New York hits the dance floor

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley put aside their political rancor this weekend — at least for one song — during a street fair that had the two candidates dancing near one another.

Lawler hit a little air guitar. Conley was doing a lot of stomping and clapping.

"Great time at the Suffern Street Fair — even found opportunity for a little bipartisan dance off with @CaitforNewYork!" Lawler wrote in a social media video that included a video of the two opponents awkwardly grooving in close proximity. "Even during the heat of a campaign, it's good to have a little fun."

The race in New York’s Hudson Valley is considered one of the country’s most competitive contests this fall.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez fights to keep a foothold in Pacific Northwest’s Trump country

The Democratic congresswoman carried a dull kitchen knife and two pairs of rusty scissors through a county fairgrounds south of Seattle.

She handed them to Beverly Phoenix, who sat hunched over a table in the back of an exhibit hall, volunteering to help neighbors breathe new life into old tools. Now she offered advice to a member of Congress on using a Dremel, a handheld oscillating device, to sharpen the blades.

It was an unassuming campaign stop that reinforced Gluesenkamp Perez’s message of self sufficiency. The owner of an auto repair shop with her husband, Gluesenkamp Perez has positioned herself as someone who can help her party bridge the divide between urban and rural, blue collar and white collar, left and right.

If Democrats are going to take back control of the U.S. House, they need to hold districts like this one in Southwest Washington, which twice elected Gluesenkamp Perez while also supporting Trump in all of his campaigns.

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Latino voters helped put Trump back in the White House. What’s their next move?

Chris Martinez feels like Donald Trump has made a fool of him.

The 28-year-old maintenance technician from Casa Grande, Arizona, voted for the Republican president expecting to get a thriving economy and no wars.

Instead, gas prices are so high that Martinez returned one of his vehicles to the lender, he shifted his food shopping to a discount grocer and he has watched as the United States has spent months in conflict with Iran.

“He’s doing nothing for us, to benefit us,” Martinez said. “And it kind of sucks because I got duped and I feel like a dummy.”

As a group, Latinos shifted toward Trump two years ago, helping return him to the White House with a Republican-controlled Congress. Now, many like Martinez are souring on the president and his party, which could upend the balance of power in Washington in the Nov. 3 elections.

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Rubio says ‘no pause’ in US intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to reporters in Uzbekistan and was asked to comment on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s remarks to NBC, in which he said Washington’s intelligence sharing “was blocked for some period of time and then it was deblocked.”

“I don’t know where he’s getting these things from or why he’s saying these things to the press,” Rubio said. “There’s been no pause.”

Zelenskyy should be focused on “bringing an end to this war,” Rubio said. “That’s what we want everybody to be focused on,” he added.

Rubio stressed that “we want the war to end.” “We see nothing good coming from this war, and we see a lot of downside to it, including the very real risk of escalation” and the conflict “spreading into another country,” he said.

The GOP counts on farmers’ votes. As a costly harvest season raises concerns, Trump heads to Kansas

The economic strain is becoming a growing political concern for Republicans in states they've long dominated. President Trump is heading to Kansas on Monday and Iowa later in the week, the latest in a series of stops where he's trying to energize his base in the final weeks before the midterm elections.

The visits come as Republicans pour money into Senate races in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa amid concerns about voter enthusiasm. The anxiety may be especially notable in Kansas — a state Trump won by 16 percentage points against Democrat Kamala Harris in 2024 — as Republican Sen. Roger Marshall faces a tough challenge from Democrat Adam Hamilton. Democrats haven't won a Senate election in Kansas in 94 years.

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Trump endorses embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reelection

Trump on Sunday endorsed embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late in his reelection campaign, a coveted boost because of Trump's popularity but one that the American had withheld for months as the vote neared and the leaders' strategies in the Middle East diverged.

Trump said in a post on social media that Netanyahu “has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combating the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Israelis are set to vote Oct. 27, in the first national elections since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The absence of an endorsement was a setback for the Likud politician, who had billed his tight ties to the Republican president as a selling point for staying in power.

It was not immediately clear what impact the endorsement would have on what is expected to be a tight race. Trump is still popular in Israel, but many Israelis, including leading commentators, have expressed disappointment over the inconclusive outcome of the Iran war and Trump’s ceasefire proposal.

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Democrats gain ground with AAPI adults as trust in Republicans fades, AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll finds

Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander adults have become more disillusioned with President Donald Trump and Republicans as the Nov. 3 midterm elections approach, according to a new AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll, giving Democrats a substantial edge on major issues like the economy and health care.

The survey, which was conducted from Sept. 8-15 by AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, reveals that Trump's standing on the economy has fallen among AAPI adults over the course of his second term.

About one-quarter of AAPI adults approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president overall. Only about 2 in 10 approve of his performance on the economy, which the vast majority of AAPI adults see as one of the most important issues for the upcoming election.

But although AAPI adults trust Democrats more than Republicans on a wide range of issues, views of the Democratic Party itself are still split.

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