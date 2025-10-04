Mass. — Summer may be well over, but the season’s weather is certainly not across New England! Highs over this first weekend of the month are easily reaching 80 degrees across much of the state. Is this normal for this time of year, though?

How often is it 80 degrees in October?

Looking back at the past 100 years, 47 Octobers did NOT record a high in the 80s. This means over the long term, it’s about a 50/50 shot to record a true summer-like day in the month. We see this trend play out in the near-term too.

One of the things that makes this October unique however, is that up to FOUR days in the 80s are possible through Tuesday. So how often do we record numerous days in the 80s? This is significantly more rare as only 30 Octobers have recorded at least two days in the 80s and just six Octobers have recorded four, the most recent coming in 2007!

80F October Days Frequency In Last 100 years Most Recent 6+ 2% 1963 4+ 6% 2007 2+ 30% 2023 1+ 53% 2024

What this really boils down to, is that October is the month that fall really gets a grip on New England. If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy what’s left of summer, you need to make the most of what’s ahead through early this week!

