How much house does $500,000 buy you in Springfield, Massachusetts?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Springfield, Massachusetts?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Springfield, Massachusetts right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

223 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108

- Price: $499,500

- 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,781

- See 223 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108 on Redfin.com

57 Narragansett St, Springfield, MA 01107

- Price: $495,000

- 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,896

- See 57 Narragansett St, Springfield, MA 01107 on Redfin.com

320 Fairview Ave, Chicopee, MA 01013

- Price: $495,000

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,828

- See 320 Fairview Ave, Chicopee, MA 01013 on Redfin.com

75 Madison St, Chicopee, MA 01020

- Price: $499,900

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,768

- See 75 Madison St, Chicopee, MA 01020 on Redfin.com

57 Fairman Rd, Worthington, MA 01098

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,986

- See 57 Fairman Rd, Worthington, MA 01098 on Redfin.com

95 Autumn Dr, Northampton, MA 01062

- Price: $499,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,960

- See 95 Autumn Dr, Northampton, MA 01062 on Redfin.com

685 Main St, Wilbraham, MA 01095

- Price: $499,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,838

- See 685 Main St, Wilbraham, MA 01095 on Redfin.com

21 Nora Ln, Ludlow, MA 01056

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,508

- See 21 Nora Ln, Ludlow, MA 01056 on Redfin.com

14 Raymond Dr, Wilbraham, MA 01095

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,331

- See 14 Raymond Dr, Wilbraham, MA 01095 on Redfin.com

55 Longfellow Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040

- Price: $495,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,298

- See 55 Longfellow Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040 on Redfin.com

882 Glendale Rd, Wilbraham, MA 01095

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,264

- See 882 Glendale Rd, Wilbraham, MA 01095 on Redfin.com

117 Crescent Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106

- Price: $499,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,236

- See 117 Crescent Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106 on Redfin.com

31 Acrebrook Rd, Springfield, MA 01129

- Price: $499,943

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,712

- See 31 Acrebrook Rd, Springfield, MA 01129 on Redfin.com

727 Brattleboro Rd, Bernardston, MA 01337

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,532

- See 727 Brattleboro Rd, Bernardston, MA 01337 on Redfin.com

144 Mallard Cir, Agawam, MA 01001

- Price: $499,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,168

- See 144 Mallard Cir, Agawam, MA 01001 on Redfin.com

8 Oakwood Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,160

- See 8 Oakwood Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010 on Redfin.com

188 N Main St, Sunderland, MA 01375

- Price: $495,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,649

- See 188 N Main St, Sunderland, MA 01375 on Redfin.com

57 Elm St, Hatfield, MA 01038

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,685

- See 57 Elm St, Hatfield, MA 01038 on Redfin.com

604 Main Rd, Granville, MA 01034

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,504

- See 604 Main Rd, Granville, MA 01034 on Redfin.com

52 Washington Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,462

- See 52 Washington Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010 on Redfin.com

9 Post Rd, Chicopee, MA 01020

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,016

- See 9 Post Rd, Chicopee, MA 01020 on Redfin.com

74 Ray St, Ludlow, MA 01056

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,977

- See 74 Ray St, Ludlow, MA 01056 on Redfin.com

441 Silver St, Agawam, MA 01001

- Price: $499,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,790

- See 441 Silver St, Agawam, MA 01001 on Redfin.com

15 Terry Ln, Belchertown, MA 01007

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,645

- See 15 Terry Ln, Belchertown, MA 01007 on Redfin.com

119 Central Park Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,844

- See 119 Central Park Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040 on Redfin.com

260 East Rd, Orange, MA 01364

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,808

- See 260 East Rd, Orange, MA 01364 on Redfin.com

609 Berkshire Trl, Cummington, MA 01026

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 2,148

- See 609 Berkshire Trl, Cummington, MA 01026 on Redfin.com

4 Old County Rd, Wales, MA 01081

- Price: $499,000

- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,464

- See 4 Old County Rd, Wales, MA 01081 on Redfin.com

14 Sugarloaf St, South Deerfield, MA 01373

- Price: $499,000

- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,400

- See 14 Sugarloaf St, South Deerfield, MA 01373 on Redfin.com

292 E Hawley Rd, Hawley, MA 01339

- Price: $499,000

- 0 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 1,708

- See 292 E Hawley Rd, Hawley, MA 01339 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.