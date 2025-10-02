How much house does $500,000 buy you in Springfield, Massachusetts?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Springfield, Massachusetts?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Springfield, Massachusetts right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
223 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108
- Price: $499,500
- 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,781
- See 223 Longhill St, Springfield, MA 01108 on Redfin.com
57 Narragansett St, Springfield, MA 01107
- Price: $495,000
- 7 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,896
- See 57 Narragansett St, Springfield, MA 01107 on Redfin.com
320 Fairview Ave, Chicopee, MA 01013
- Price: $495,000
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,828
- See 320 Fairview Ave, Chicopee, MA 01013 on Redfin.com
75 Madison St, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Price: $499,900
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,768
- See 75 Madison St, Chicopee, MA 01020 on Redfin.com
57 Fairman Rd, Worthington, MA 01098
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,986
- See 57 Fairman Rd, Worthington, MA 01098 on Redfin.com
95 Autumn Dr, Northampton, MA 01062
- Price: $499,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,960
- See 95 Autumn Dr, Northampton, MA 01062 on Redfin.com
685 Main St, Wilbraham, MA 01095
- Price: $499,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,838
- See 685 Main St, Wilbraham, MA 01095 on Redfin.com
21 Nora Ln, Ludlow, MA 01056
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,508
- See 21 Nora Ln, Ludlow, MA 01056 on Redfin.com
14 Raymond Dr, Wilbraham, MA 01095
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,331
- See 14 Raymond Dr, Wilbraham, MA 01095 on Redfin.com
55 Longfellow Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Price: $495,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,298
- See 55 Longfellow Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040 on Redfin.com
882 Glendale Rd, Wilbraham, MA 01095
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,264
- See 882 Glendale Rd, Wilbraham, MA 01095 on Redfin.com
117 Crescent Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106
- Price: $499,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,236
- See 117 Crescent Rd, Longmeadow, MA 01106 on Redfin.com
31 Acrebrook Rd, Springfield, MA 01129
- Price: $499,943
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,712
- See 31 Acrebrook Rd, Springfield, MA 01129 on Redfin.com
727 Brattleboro Rd, Bernardston, MA 01337
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,532
- See 727 Brattleboro Rd, Bernardston, MA 01337 on Redfin.com
144 Mallard Cir, Agawam, MA 01001
- Price: $499,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,168
- See 144 Mallard Cir, Agawam, MA 01001 on Redfin.com
8 Oakwood Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- See 8 Oakwood Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010 on Redfin.com
188 N Main St, Sunderland, MA 01375
- Price: $495,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,649
- See 188 N Main St, Sunderland, MA 01375 on Redfin.com
57 Elm St, Hatfield, MA 01038
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,685
- See 57 Elm St, Hatfield, MA 01038 on Redfin.com
604 Main Rd, Granville, MA 01034
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,504
- See 604 Main Rd, Granville, MA 01034 on Redfin.com
52 Washington Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,462
- See 52 Washington Rd, Brimfield, MA 01010 on Redfin.com
9 Post Rd, Chicopee, MA 01020
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,016
- See 9 Post Rd, Chicopee, MA 01020 on Redfin.com
74 Ray St, Ludlow, MA 01056
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,977
- See 74 Ray St, Ludlow, MA 01056 on Redfin.com
441 Silver St, Agawam, MA 01001
- Price: $499,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,790
- See 441 Silver St, Agawam, MA 01001 on Redfin.com
15 Terry Ln, Belchertown, MA 01007
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,645
- See 15 Terry Ln, Belchertown, MA 01007 on Redfin.com
119 Central Park Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,844
- See 119 Central Park Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040 on Redfin.com
260 East Rd, Orange, MA 01364
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,808
- See 260 East Rd, Orange, MA 01364 on Redfin.com
609 Berkshire Trl, Cummington, MA 01026
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 2,148
- See 609 Berkshire Trl, Cummington, MA 01026 on Redfin.com
4 Old County Rd, Wales, MA 01081
- Price: $499,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,464
- See 4 Old County Rd, Wales, MA 01081 on Redfin.com
14 Sugarloaf St, South Deerfield, MA 01373
- Price: $499,000
- 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,400
- See 14 Sugarloaf St, South Deerfield, MA 01373 on Redfin.com
292 E Hawley Rd, Hawley, MA 01339
- Price: $499,000
- 0 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,708
- See 292 E Hawley Rd, Hawley, MA 01339 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.