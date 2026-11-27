WASHINGTON — Democrats hoping to blunt President Donald Trump’s tariffs when they retake control of Congress may find partners in an unlikely place: among his fellow Republicans.

After devastating election losses that centered on rising costs, many Republicans said they’re open to reconsidering some of the levies that have become a central plank of Trump’s global trade agenda. The administration proposed new tariffs on Wednesday targeting China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other major trading partners.

Whether Republicans actually buck Trump on tariffs could signal if election losses and the president’s lame duck status shake what has been nearly lockstep fealty to him.

In interviews with more than a half dozen congressional Republicans since the election, most said they were open to reviewing tariffs, at least on a case-by-case basis. They expressed a desire for predictability and said Congress could reclaim its constitutional authority over tariffs. They were reluctant, however, to broadly curb the president’s own tariff powers and acknowledged Trump could veto any repeal legislation.

But for Democrats eager to score some early bipartisan wins, the mere willingness of Republicans to revisit some tariffs could create an opening.

“A rethink is indeed in order,” said Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. “I’ll be a bipartisan voice for making sure we have the most consumer friendly tariff approaches and I think there will be a whole lot of receptivity within the administration to my approach.”

Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., said “there may be some areas that I would agree with the Democrats.”

“I would personally be opposed to just a blanket restriction on the president’s ability to impose tariffs,” he said. “But I would be willing to look at it on a case-by-case basis based on what the Democrats may bring forward.”

Trump has made tariffs a defining issue

Trump has made tariffs a defining feature of his second term, calling himself “Mr. Tariff” as he imposed broad levies on imports from allies and adversaries alike. He insists tariffs will revive American manufacturing and strengthen the U.S. economy, though there is scant evidence they have accomplished those goals. Tariffs often increase costs for consumers in the form of a tax.

His aggressive approach marks a sharp departure from the free-trade orthodoxy long embraced by Republicans before Trump moved the party in a more protectionist direction.

If Democrats and Republicans were to unite on the issue, tariffs on Canada could emerge as an early test. Previous repeal efforts won support from a handful of Republicans.

Democrats, including incoming Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon, have already identified the Canada tariffs as a top target. And after the levies spurred retribution from Canada, adding to the GOP’s election challenges this year, there could be an incentive for more Republicans to join the effort.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who is up for reelection in 2028 and was not among the Republicans who backed the Canada repeal legislation, said he distinguished the Canadian tariffs from levies on other countries like China, which he supports.

“Tariffs with respect to Canada don’t make sense to me,” he said.

Young, who also backs some tariffs on China and faces reelection in 2028, made several social media posts in the days after the election saying voters were “rightly focused on the cost of living.” He said one reason for high costs was a tariff structure that is “overly broad, and as a result, it is negatively affecting too many American factory floors, farms, small businesses, and family budgets.”

In the interview, he said tariffs should be “predictable” and focused on goals such as “reshoring strategic goods or applying leverage on trading partners to liberalize their own markets.”

When asked about the Canadian levies, he said he was open to different approaches. But he said he preferred that the administration consult with Congress as part of negotiations to renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the regional trade pact known as USMCA.

“The USMCA process seems to work if Congress is actively involved and not patted on the head,” he said.

Congressional Republicans take an increasingly assertive posture

Republicans are taking an increasingly assertive posture toward the administration. Since the election, Republicans have expressed skepticism about a sudden $50 billion request for the nation’s air travel system after air traffic was briefly shuttered. They’ve pressed for more details about widespread tech outages and criticized Trump’s intervention in returning Jensen Huang to the helm of Nvidia.

That bullishness could extend to tariffs.

“Congress has, over a period of years, recognized that Congress, by itself, has a real difficult time making a tariff and then authorizing and enacting it,” said Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota. “So they’ve given authorities to the executive branch over a period of years. Some of that has cascaded.”

“There’s nothing wrong,” he added, “with Congress taking a second look at whether or not those authorities should be withdrawn, modified, at least reconsidered, or limited.”

Still, reversal of the tariffs is far from guaranteed. For one, Republicans are still sorting through the lessons of this year’s elections.

Rep. Steve Womack, an Arkansas Republican who said he would consider tariff repeals on a case-by-case basis, said he thought the levies “have played a role in some of the affordability issues.”

“I have producers in my district that lament the fact that they’re paying higher for goods that can’t be sourced domestically,” he said.

But Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., expressed concern the party may overcorrect.

“I bet a lot of my Republican colleagues will be happy to join Democrats and get rid of a bunch of them, which makes me just a little nervous that it’s going to be a dramatic pendulum swing,” he said.

White House spokesman Matthew Middleton said “this administration is committed to rebuilding the American communities left behind by previous administrations and will continue fighting to lower costs, expand opportunity, and make life more affordable for hardworking American families.”

Republican voters are mixed on tariffs

Republican voters appeared mixed on the issue.

About half of voters who backed the Republican candidate in their local U.S. House race said Trump’s tariff policies had helped the national economy, according to The AP Voter Poll. About 3 in 10 said they hurt the U.S. economy, and about one-quarter said those policies didn’t make a difference.

When it came to their local economy, fewer saw a benefit.

About 3 in 10 said Trump’s tariff policies helped the economy in their area, and roughly one-quarter said it had hurt it. About 4 in 10 said those policies hadn’t impacted the economy in their local area.

Democrats, meanwhile, are contemplating a more sweeping challenge to Trump’s trade policies.

Wyden said that if Democrats were successful in winning Republican support to repeal Canadian tariffs, “we’ll have some momentum for going after other tariffs.”

His counterpart in the House, incoming Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, said rescinding tariffs on Canada “might be a good starting point.”

“But I think taking up the tariffs discussion in totality is really important, largely because the way they’ve been used in a punitive manner,” he said.

But no hurdle is as formidable as Trump’s veto, which would require support from 67 senators to overturn, a steep challenge even with Democrats poised to enjoy a 56-seat majority.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a fervent tariff opponent, said he would back repeals but they would have to be attached to must-pass pieces of legislation for them to have any hope.

“On its own, he’ll just veto it,” he said.

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