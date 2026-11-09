James Gunn and Peter Safran are out in another DC Studios shakeup, Skydance appoints Jeremy Latchman

NEW YORK — James Gunn and Peter Safran aren't surviving the Skydance takeover of Warner Bros., after all.

Skydance Motion Picture Group announced Monday that Gunn and Safran are stepping down after four years leading DC Studios. Though their first film leading the superhero factory, “Superman,” reached theaters only last year, their DC run has come to an abrupt end.

Instead, Skydance chairman and chief executive David Ellison is turning to Jeremy Latchman, a veteran of Marvel Studios, to steer DC into yet another new era.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.