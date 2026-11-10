Oprah Winfrey names Mary Lawson's 'Solace in Winter' as her new book club pick

NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick is an acclaimed Canadian author's novel about a small community in the late 1960s that's upended by a young American who has crossed the border to flee the Vietnam War draft.

Winfrey praised Mary Lawson's “Solace in Winter,” which came out Tuesday, as “beautifully written and deeply moving.”

“'Solace in Winter' reminds us that even in our loneliest moments, unexpected connections can open our hearts, heal old wounds, and change our lives in ways we never imagined,” Winfrey said in a statement. Her discussion with Lawson can be seen on Winfrey's YouTube channel and other video podcast outlets.

The 80-year-old Lawson is known for her prize-winning debut novel, "Crow Lake," and for two books longlisted for the Booker Prize: "The Other Side of the Bridge" and "A Town Called Solace." Winfrey, as she has done with previous choices, phoned the author without warning to give her the news. Lawson said in a statement that she thought at first she was being scammed.

“Is this for real?” she remembered asking.

Yes, Oprah told her. It's real.

“Oh goodness. Oprah,” Lawson responded, recognizing her voice. “Hello.”

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