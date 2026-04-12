Like sneakers, cars, and pimp canes, luxury watches are among the standout accessories that hip-hop artists proudly show off in videos and on red carpets. However, luxury watches are the ultimate symbols of success and status, and, for several hip-hop icons, customized wearable art that sets trends and breeds collaborations. They've also become a smart way to build assets.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Jay-Z's watch collection is worth millions and includes several complicated pieces. The gold standards of horology, such as Rolex and Piquet, are among the top high-end watches coveted by rappers as necessary means to represent celebrity and display access to something scarce for many.

How Are Luxury Watch Brands and Hip-hop Linked Now?

Today's hip-hop stars aren't just using luxury pieces like watches to display their wealth, but also show tasteful curation beyond mindless consumption. Some pieces may represent autobiographical elements that tell about special moments, such as the first record deal, a huge business partnership with these brands, or a lyric shoutout.

For rappers who may have come from environments where wealth, time autonomy, and access were denied, a luxury watch can symbolize reclaiming it all. Therefore, these watches may help connect fans with hip-hop's aspirational themes associated with commercialization. It's also a continuation of Black urban creatives taking mainstream or previously inaccessible elements, personalizing them, and creating a canvas for individuality.

Top iconic brands that symbolize taste and stylish watch connoisseurship include:

Rolex

Audemars Piquet

Richard Mille

Patek Philippe

What Are Some Hip-hop Luxury Watches that Have Made Headlines?

Usher wore a $7 million pink-hued Jacob & Co watch to the 2024 Met Gala, composed of 714 encrusted rubies and 18-carat white gold.

The $7.5 million Hublot Big Bang was a birthday gift to Jay-Z from his wife, Beyonce, showcasing 18-carat white gold and 1,282 baguette-cut diamonds. So, it was fitting that he made a hit song Otis that year with the shoutout "New watch alert - Hublot."

What Is the Significance of Iconic Hip-hop Accessories?

Black music artists have always understood the power of clothing, accessories, and style on and off stage, so it's no surprise that fashion statements in rap also make tidal waves. Motown artists rocked designer gowns and suits, and Michael Jackson later wore one sparkling glove.

As rap became hip-hop, artists sported Adidas tracksuits and gold chains while putting the shoes on the map, thus adding traction to sneaker culture. This look eventually gravitated into more rappers sporting high-end fashion culture, complete with designer suits and Swiss luxury watches.

When rappers find something they like, they rarely take it as is but often customize it and make it their own, hence the art of the remix. Just as Run DMC took the Adidas Superstar with the tongue pushed out after removing the laces to create a new style, hip-hop artists collaborate with luxury watch brands on bespoke pieces that only they own, which continue to drive trends. Luckily, with the Aries Gold Watches Collection, fans can flaunt their own stylish watch collection without a millionaire budget.

Some notable customizations include

Travis Scott's and Audemars Piguet - Royal Oak "Code 11.59

Pharell and Jacob & Co - Royal Five Time Zone

Drake and Patek Philippe - After Market Green Emerald Nautilus designed by the late Virgil Abloh

Are Watches a Display of Savvy Hip-hop Investment?

Canadian artist Drake could easily change watches every three days before going through his extensive collection, as he has over 143 Rolex watches alone. Before one writes this off as excessive consumerism, it's quite a savvy way of collecting items that appreciate over time.

With the right choices, watch owners can have Rolexes that offer stable liquidity, particularly for their popular Submariner and Daytona models. In addition, the Patek Philippe may have higher appreciation for rare and complicated models like the Nautilus.

Black musical wealth has often made everyone but the original artists themselves rich, so some have become more savvy about their wealth preservation and diversification beyond music. Collecting and being associated with high-end luxury watch brands is one way to do so.

Because of their celebrity and cultural influence, artists like Jay-Z and Pharrell can use their status to gain access to exclusive, limited edition pieces, in addition to showstopping custom items that hold much higher investment value, and could make a mark in the auction market.

For example, In 2017, the late actor Paul Newman's Rolex Daytona Ref. 6239 sold for a record $17.75 Million (with fees) at a Phillips auction, according to CNBC.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Lifespan of a Rolex Watch?

One of the reasons the Rolex is considered the gold standard of luxury watches is its accuracy and durability, as these watches have been engineered to last a lifetime. They're capable of functioning for 50 to 100 years or even spanning generations with proper care.

Durable material, such as Oystersteel, and robust mechanical movements allow these watches to maintain their use, even with daily wear. However, owners should remember to service the Rolex watch every 10 years to keep its parts clean and replace lubricants.

Who Is the Target Audience for Luxury Watches?

According to a survey by Teads and EssenceMediacom, the target audience for luxury watches reveals that most buyers are men, and half of them are aged between 35 and 49 years old. The main motivations for these purchases are categorized as celebration purchases made to symbolize a personal event.

Additionally, despite the availability of online shopping for luxury brands, people still prefer physical stores, especially those that involve personalized appointments and permit visits to manufacturers.

Rappers Know How to Spend Their Time

Luxury watches have long been a symbol of accomplishment and style in men across many genres, but rappers have taken these items to another level. Successful rappers often mark their newfound celebrity with at least one or more Rolex purchases, but other brands, such as Richard Mille, have also increasingly become a standard over the years.

From showing off aspirational success to celebrating luxury watch brand collaborations, rappers have continued to make these renowned Swiss accessories their own.

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