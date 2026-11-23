If you own or are thinking of buying an electric car, you must know that while it's safe to operate in rainy conditions, you should never drive it through floodwaters. Doing so can pose serious corrosion, electrical, and fire hazards, as electric vehicles are not waterproof. They're only water-resistant, so deep or fast-moving floodwater can damage their seals and critical components.

A September 2025 article published by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), for instance, talked about the dangers of submerged EVs during hurricanes. It also cited statistics from the NHTSA, which found saltwater immersion to have impacted an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 EVs during Hurricane Ian, resulting in 36 catching fire and 600 deemed total loss.

What Is an Electric Vehicle?

Electric vehicles are automobiles powered by one or more electric motors, meaning that electricity powers them instead of gas or diesel. They usually rely on rechargeable batteries, which store electrical energy.

The stored electrical power undergoes conversion into chemical energy to recharge the battery. It transforms back into electrical energy as needed to power the EV's motor and propel the vehicle forward.

While traditional fuel-powered cars still dominate the U.S. market and the nation's roads, the number of Americans who own and use electric vehicles has grown over the years. Per the U.S. Census Bureau, as of the 2025 American Community Survey (ACS), about 5.5% of the country's 134 million households had at least one EV.

What Are the Downsides to Electric Cars?

Electric vehicles have many potential benefits and advantages over gasoline cars, such as their lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and smaller carbon footprint. They still have several disadvantages, though, with their higher upfront costs being one of the primary ones.

According to online news and review publication ElectricCarsReport, new electric vehicles had an average transaction price of $56,221 in October 2026, a 1% increase from the previous month. Compared to gasoline and hybrid vehicles, that price is $5,306 more.

Another element of electric vehicles that you may find a drawback is their longer "refueling" times. EVs have batteries that require recharging, which can take anywhere from 20 minutes to several hours, depending on the type of charger used.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, for instance, notes that Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) equipment can take 20 minutes to 1 hour to bring a battery electric vehicle (BEV) to 80%. Level 2 charges, on the other hand, need anywhere from 4 to 10 hours to do the same.

What Should You Know About Electric Vehicles, Heavy Storms, and Flooding?

With their high-voltage systems, you may think electric vehicles are unsafe to drive in heavy storms and when there are floods. Learning the truth about EV operation in these environmental conditions can help you safely navigate your car and avoid costly damage and dangerous situations.

Okay to Operate in Rainy Conditions

Electric vehicles can handle severe weather driving, such as during heavy rains, as they boast well-sealed high-voltage systems. You should, however, still err on the side of caution (just like you would when driving a normal gasoline-powered car) if the weather is terrible, such as during extreme storms.

If possible, avoid driving your EV (or any other type of car) during severe weather. A good enough reason is that during these events, low visibility often combines with road hazards like debris and reduced road traction, which can then put you and your car at significant safety risk.

There's also the risk of severe weather paving the way for rising water levels. Just like gas-powered cars, EVs can get carried away by fast-moving, high levels of water.

Unsafe to Drive Through Floodwaters

Driving your EV through rising water levels is dangerous, as floodwater exposure carries fire and electrical safety risks. A compromised lithium-ion battery pack, if penetrated by water, can:

Corrode

Short-circuit

Overheat

Start a fire

Release toxic gases

Floodwaters, particularly saltwater, can induce severe electrical corrosion, too. Dried salt deposits can bridge battery cells and even spark fires hours, days, or weeks after exposure.

There's also the risk of hidden underbody damage if you drive your EV through flooded roads. From deep potholes and hidden maintenance holes to road and storm debris, all these can wreak havoc on your car without you noticing right away.

If you end up having to call for towing assistance, storm recovery, or emergency roadside service following floodwater exposure to your EV, you may also have to get an electric vehicle risk analysis. Depending on the findings, your car could even become classified as a total loss.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Electric Vehicles Even Worth It?

Yes. Electric vehicles, despite their higher initial costs, are worth it because of their lower ongoing operational expenses.

As the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explains, EVs are far more energy efficient than conventional gasoline vehicles, as they use approximately 87% to 91% of the energy in their battery and regenerative braking to move the vehicle. Gas-powered cars, on the other hand, convert a smaller fraction of fuel into energy: about 16% to 25%.

GHG emissions and carbon footprints also tend to be lower and smaller in electric vehicles. One reason is that EVs don't have tailpipe emissions, unlike gas cars. Charging them via renewable energy sources (e.g., solar or wind) further reduces their GHG emissions, as these are cleaner than fossil-fuel-based electricity.

The lack of tailpipe emissions, combined with their greater energy efficiency, enables EVs to have a smaller carbon footprint.

Does Insurance Cover Flooded EVs?

Yes, specific auto insurance policies cover flood damage in electric vehicles.

An example is a policy with comprehensive, acts-of-nature, or flood coverage. Provided the damage to your vehicle resulted from sudden flooding or accidental water exposure and not negligence, your insurance should kick in to help pay for its repairs or replacement.

Avoid Driving in Extremely Harsh Weather

While electric vehicles have well-sealed components that resist water, drivers and owners should avoid operating them in extremely harsh weather and environmental conditions, such as severely flooded roads. Because they're not completely waterproof, they could still sustain damage and even be at risk of corrosion, electrical, and fire hazards.

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