Winter Weather Advisory: Snow, ice, rain on the way

SNOW, ICE, AND RAIN

Snow will fall across the region in the morning. It will continue all day in areas NW of 495, but inside that beltway is where the mixing is possible as temperatures warm thanks to a closer storm track. Mixing or a change to rain is likely in southeast MA, keeping totals down to 2″ or less. Boston will be 2-3″, Worcester 4″, and areas in the Route 2 corridor to the Merrimack Valley, New Hampshire, Vermont, and the Berkshires will see 4-6″ of snow.

It will all pull out by Tuesday evening, leaving everything frozen for the remainder of the week.

ON YOUR RADAR

Another storm will come off the coast on Friday. This one, so far, looks too far offshore to be more than a glancing blow. Still, check back often after the storm Tuesday for any changes. No doubt the cold will continue through the weekend.

© 2019 Cox Media Group