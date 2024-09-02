What a Summer ending!

HOLIDAY WEEKEND FORECAST

Temperatures were in the low 60s overnight, setting the stage for a pleasant Labor Day. Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s and much lower humidity, making it a perfect day for outdoor activities and barbecues!

PLEASANT STRETCH AHEAD

It’s shaping up to be a great first week of September and a great week for kids heading back to school! Abundant sunshine is in the forecast each day with highs in the mid to upper 70s, the humidity will be low making it feel quite comfortable. Mornings will be cooler in the low 50s, with some areas away from the coast in the upper 40s. Enjoy!

