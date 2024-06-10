WEEKDAY SUNSHINE

THIS WEEK

Monday will be a dry and comfortable start to the week starting with mid to upper 50s and warming to the 70s. There may be an early morning shower from dying thunderstorms occurring in New York or an afternoon pop-up (stop me if you’ve heard that before), but the threat is very low. We will have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a very similar forecast, both days will feature lower humidity. A pattern change is on the way for the end of the week with temperatures warming to the 80s, even upper 80s, by Friday. A cold front will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms, likely late in the day Friday or in the evening. Stay with us all week on the timing as it becomes clearer.

An early look at the weekend is for warm and dry days.

