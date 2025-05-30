Boston 25 Weather

Weather Alert: Tracking heavy rain with chance for lightning this weekend

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News, and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
MILDER FRIDAY

Highs will make it back into the 70 Friday afternoon. It will be warm and a little humid. A few hit-or-miss showers or thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon from 2-9 PM, but most Massachusetts towns will stay dry.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

We’ll see a few waves of gusty rain Saturday. Between those period of rain, expect dry stretches. It won’t be great, but it doesn’t look like a total washout either. It will be the 11th Saturday in a row with precipitation.

Improvements will develop Sunday after an early morning shower. Skies will turn partly sunny in the afternoon.

