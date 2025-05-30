Weather Alert: Tracking heavy rain with chance for lightning this weekend

MILDER FRIDAY

Highs will make it back into the 70 Friday afternoon. It will be warm and a little humid. A few hit-or-miss showers or thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon from 2-9 PM, but most Massachusetts towns will stay dry.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

We’ll see a few waves of gusty rain Saturday. Between those period of rain, expect dry stretches. It won’t be great, but it doesn’t look like a total washout either. It will be the 11th Saturday in a row with precipitation.

Improvements will develop Sunday after an early morning shower. Skies will turn partly sunny in the afternoon.

