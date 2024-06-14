Weather Alert: Timing out strong to severe storms in Mass. today

WEATHER ALERT

It’s already a warm and humid start to the day, highs will reach the 80s again with quite a bit of humidity. This will eventually fuel storms along an approaching cold front later in the day. There won’t be any issues with the morning commute, but we could see slow downs any time after midday with approaching storms. Storms could be strong to severe later today with heavy rain, lightning, damaging wind and hail. This will be a bigger concern between 2pm-8pm today. Eventually storms will weaken after sunset when we lose the heating of the day. There will still be some lingering showers and some thunder around for any Celtics watch parties tonight.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Showers will taper overnight, but we could still have some light rain on the Cape & Islands just before sunrise Saturday. Eventually we are on to more sunshine and comfortable conditions for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 70s with lower humidity, perfect for any Father’s Day plans outdoors!

EXTREME HEAT NEXT WEEK

We are already on weather alert starting Tuesday of next week as high temperatures will approach the mid 90s! With humidity in the mix as well, it’s very possible feels-like temps approach the 100-105 degree mark.

