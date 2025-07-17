Boston 25 Weather

Weather Alert: Risk of strong storms today

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News, and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

Thursday will be unsettled in spots during the day. We’re not expecting widespread rain, but hit-or-miss downpours and thunderstorms will be around. The bigger threat is in the evening when a cold front brings the possibility of strong storms with heavy rain, lightning and brief gusty wind with any cell that passes through. There is a very small chance of a tornado.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY TREAT

Behind the cold front, Dry air returns Friday and Saturday with a drop in humidity levels. It won’t be as hot with highs in the 80s. Enjoy the pleasant and mostly sunny stretch!

A wave or two of showers and possible thunderstorms will move across Southern New England Sunday. You’ll want to be prepared with the Boston 25 Weather App.

