Weather Alert: Risk of strong storms today

STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

Thursday will be unsettled in spots during the day. We’re not expecting widespread rain, but hit-or-miss downpours and thunderstorms will be around. The bigger threat is in the evening when a cold front brings the possibility of strong storms with heavy rain, lightning and brief gusty wind with any cell that passes through. There is a very small chance of a tornado.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY TREAT

Behind the cold front, Dry air returns Friday and Saturday with a drop in humidity levels. It won’t be as hot with highs in the 80s. Enjoy the pleasant and mostly sunny stretch!

A wave or two of showers and possible thunderstorms will move across Southern New England Sunday. You’ll want to be prepared with the Boston 25 Weather App.

© 2019 Cox Media Group