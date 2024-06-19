Weather Alert: Heat wave is underway

HIGH HEAT THIS WEEK

A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect as we head into Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the mid 90s with feels-like temps in the low 100s. Thursday will be a few degrees hotter, and we currently have an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH in effect for heat indices up to 105 degrees locally. Heat and humidity will peak on this day.

Take it easy in the extreme heat - your body doesn’t cool down efficiently with the sweltering conditions. Heat related illness, sunburns, and dehydration will be concerns with this first heat wave of the summer. Even the beaches will be near 90 degrees, except for Cape Cod where highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s with a southwest breeze off the ocean.

Most days will feature a mix of sun and clouds, there is a very low risk for an isolated pop-up, but most stay dry.

STORMY TURN

A front is expected Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The latest trends show this front moving through earlier in the day, providing some relief from the heat. Plan on more clouds with showers and storms developing in the morning, and they will last through early afternoon.

There slight relief behind the front this weekend. It won’t be as hot with highs in the 80s instead of the 90s, but it will remain quite muggy. The risk for some showers and storms will stick around through the weekend.

