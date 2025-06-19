Weather Alert: Extreme heat, tropical humidity before severe storms

HEAT ADVISORY

Patchy fog will lift around 8 AM, leading to a mostly sunny, hot and muggy day ahead. Brace for highs in the lower 90s in the entire greater Boston area. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM for “feels like temperatures” around 100 degrees thanks to the tropical humidity.

Isolated thunderstorms will pop up locally after 4 PM. Keep an eye on the Boston 25 Weather App during the PM drive home and evening as that’s the best bet for some hit-or-miss severe thunderstorms. Concerns include locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts, hail, and even an isolated tornado in New England, primarily west of 495.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENTS

Humidity will take a brief break Friday then slowly rise again this weekend. A brief sprinkle may come through Saturday morning or a more substantial shower Sunday morning, but the afternoons look great: partly sunny with highs in the 80s.

DANGEROUS HEAT NEXT WEEK

Temperatures in the 90s Monday and Tuesday with “feels like temperatures” over 100 are expected. Wind will shift Wednesday, bringing minor relief to the coast where highs will peak in the 80s. That should be our final day of inland 90s before late week improvements. Where we see 3 days in a row of 90s, it will be the first heat wave of summer.

