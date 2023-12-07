Warms by the weekend

BRRR!

It was the coldest morning of the season with widespread teens and 20s. In fact, it was the coldest morning in Boston since February! The “warm up” will be meager today with highs only reaching the mid 30s - that’s about 10 degrees below average. It will stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Bundle up if you’re heading out to the lighting of the Menorah in Boston this evening for the first night of Hanukkah.

We’ll have more 20s on tap to kick of Friday. The afternoon with be brighter and more seasonable.

WARM AND STORMY

A strong southerly flow will push highs to 50 on Saturday with dry conditions. It will get even warmer Sunday with highs around 60 degrees. But keep in mind, that 60 doesn’t come with sunshine. Clouds and wind will increase through the day with developing rain in the evening. Rain and strong wind are set to peak Monday morning. We’ll have to watch the potential for wind damage and power outages as this soaker comes through.

