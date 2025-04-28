Warm and bright this week

PLEASANT WEATHER RETURNS!

After a gray and soggy weekend, the sunshine is back—and it’s here to stay for a few days. This morning will start off on the cooler side, but don’t let that fool you. We’re warming up quickly under bright skies, with highs reaching the 70s across much of the area. Plan on 60s for the Cape & Islands, but still plenty of sun to enjoy.

Tuesday brings even more warmth. Morning lows in the low 50s will give way to a springtime surge, with many communities climbing into the upper 70s by the afternoon. A few spots may even touch 80 degrees! It’ll be bright and breezy throughout the day—perfect weather for getting outside.

A weak system may try to bring an isolated shower overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry. By Wednesday, we’re right back to sunshine, with highs comfortably in the low 70s.

LATE WEEK CHANGES

Thursday turns slightly cooler, though still mild for late April. Expect highs in the 60s with dry conditions continuing. Looking ahead to the end of the week, Friday and Saturday bring the chance for a few showers, but we’re not expecting a washout.

Enjoy this stretch of spring weather—mild, breezy, and bright!

© 2019 Cox Media Group