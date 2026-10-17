‘No Kings’ organizers shift from Boston rally to community events across Mass.

BOSTON — The “No Kings” Coalition will host “a national day of action” at locations across Massachusetts on Saturday, aimed at encouraging voter engagement and participation.

“Families across the country are struggling to afford groceries, gas, electric bills, and the everyday cost of getting by. The decisions made by those in power shape our lives, our communities, and our future,” Mass 50501 said in a statement.

“No Kings: Vote Early is the next step of reclaiming our power after a year of mass mobilizations. It’s a day of nonpartisan voter participation, being in community with each other, and making sure every eligible voter has a plan, knows their options, and is ready to make their voice count.”

Boston, Brookline, Worcester and Falmouth are among the Massachusetts communities where “No Kings” events will be held.

The coalition has traditionally held a large rally, but organizers said this year they are trading the massive Boston Common gathering for hundreds of community-led events focused on creating an “urgent, massive day of voter participation and election protection.”

Planned activities include group walks and rides to early voting sites, voter registration drives, know-your-rights trainings, “I Voted!” sticker-making and art activities, block parties, protest music concerts and community sessions on how to respond if voting rights are threatened.

Featured Boston events include:

10 a.m. to noon: “No Kings”: Vote Early Allston/Brighton: Community Voting Visibility Gathering, organized by Boston Indivisible

“No Kings”: Vote Early Allston/Brighton: Community Voting Visibility Gathering, organized by Boston Indivisible 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: “The Authoritarian House of Horrors”, near the Visitor’s Center at Boston Common, organized by Mass 50501

“The Authoritarian House of Horrors”, near the Visitor’s Center at Boston Common, organized by Mass 50501 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: “No Kings Soap Box to the Ballot Box”, at the corners of Marlborough and Berkeley streets, organized by True North Action Alliance Boston

“We’ve marched and rallied. Now we vote. Last March, an estimated 180,000 of us filled Boston Common. For this No Kings, we’re asking you to show up in your own neighborhood on the first day of early voting and bring your family and friends. Our vote is our power, and we have a democracy to defend and rebuild,” says Rebecca Winter, executive director of Mass 50501, part of the No Kings Boston Coalition.

The organization held its first protests on June 14, 2025, President Donald Trump’s birthday, with organizers “saying power should not belong to billionaires, strongmen or politicians who believe they are above accountability.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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