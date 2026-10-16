Delta announces new nonstop international destination from Boston

BOSTON — Delta is expanding its international direct flight options from Boston.

The airline will be offering daily nonstop flights from Boston Logan to Reykjavík, Iceland.

Flights will begin on April 12, 2027, with tickets available to purchase starting this weekend.

Iceland will become Delta’s 14th long-haul destination being offered from Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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