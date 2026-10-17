Shooting in Hyde Park leaves 2 women hospitalized, 1 with life-threatening injuries

BOSTON — Two women were shot in Hyde Park early Saturday morning, according to Boston police.
Around 1:12 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 114 Davidson Street.
When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to local hospitals. One woman suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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