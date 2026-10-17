BOSTON — A victim of a triple stabbing in Allston is now sharing his experience in hopes it will spark real change.

23-year-old Noah Walsh was walking with his two friends on October 4 around 1:30 a.m. when they were attacked in Boston’s Allston neighborhood.

It happened at the intersection of Cambridge and Highgate Streets while the three were heading home from a night out.

“Stabbed my first friend in the back, and then he was able to leave and call 911 immediately,” said Walsh. “From there he attacked by other friend, slashing his chin.”

Then, Walsh said the man came for him.

“Nicked me in the hand, shoulder, and the neck,” said Walsh.

Boston stabbing victim shares experience, calls for change to prevent future violence

At the hospital, doctors told Walsh that the knife missed his jugular vein by 1 millimeter.

“I still have a bit of a scar, luckily, it heeled very quickly, which I’m very grateful for,” explained Walsh. “I had about four stiches there and four stiches in my shoulder but we’re still here, we’re still standing here.”

Four days after the incident, police arrested 24-year-old Joshua Flores after he was seen walking by ABC Auto Works in Brighton, casually carrying a machete.

Boston stabbing victim shares experience, calls for change to prevent future violence

8 stitches later, Walsh is remarkably still positive and has sympathy for his attacker.

“We’ve since found out that he’s only a year older than me, which obviously is very sad,” he said.

In a new post on Substack, Walsh detailed his experience and shared his belief that more needs to be done to tackle the root cause of violence in the city.

“It makes me question what support he lacked, what opportunities he didn’t have that I have, and I’m very fortunate to have,” Walsh told Boston 25 News. “How can we help him and others in the future to prevent any sort of action like this from happening again?”

“There’s no reason we can’t allocate more resources to housing, food schooling, and other important foundations for a lot of people,” continued Walsh.

Meanwhile, Flores was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, among other charges. He’s due back in court next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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