Police seek pair accused of stealing tip jar from Jamaica Plain restaurant

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for help identifying two people connected to a larceny investigation in Jamaica Plain.

Officers said they responded to a call for a larceny report shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, in the area of 3160 Washington St.

Police on scene spoke to the victim, who said an unknown man and woman entered the restaurant the previous night and purchased food.

The victim told police that the pair stole a tip jar, along with straws and napkins.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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