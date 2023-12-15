Temperatures rebound

BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE

It’s a cold start this morning with wake up temperatures in the 20s. Highs today will struggle to reach the mid 30s, and the breeze will make it feel even colder. Make sure you are dressed warmly today! The chill won’t stick around for long. Highs will rebound to the 50s Friday with plenty of sunshine, enjoy!

THE WEATHER OUTSIDE IS FRIGHTFUL

A storm coming up the coast will bring our next impactful weather Sunday night into Monday. Right now we are looking at rain and wind concerns across New England. The storm hasn’t fully formed yet, so a slight shift in the track could have an impact on what we see and where. Keep checking in with us as we monitor this next storm and the potential for more unsettled weather next week!

