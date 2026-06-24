State police rescue missing 88-year-old hiker in Savoy Woods

SAVOY, Mass. — An 88-year-old man was safely rescued after becoming separated from his wife while walking in the woods of Savoy.

According to State Police, on June 9, troopers and multiple emergency response teams were called to assist in the search.

Using a coordinated ground-and-air effort, first responders worked together to locate the missing man.

He was evaluated by EMS at the scene and safely reunited with his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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