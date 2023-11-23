Stormy start today, dry Thanksgiving

WEATHER ALERT

Overnight snowfall inland added up to 1-4″, the greatest totals coming from high elevations and towns far north and west. Keep in mind, even though the change to rain happened early this morning, some of these spots will stay slushy and slippery through midmorning.

Rain and wind will peak this AM then rapidly improve this afternoon. Gusts 45-55 mph are expected in southeastern MA, Cape Ann, Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard. Be ready for the strongest reports around 10 AM from the Cape and Islands. Wind Advisories will last through early afternoon.

Rainfall 1-2″ has been widely reported since last night, and on/off rainfall with embedded downpours are possible through the morning. Rapid drying will press in from west to east locally this afternoon, though rain and snow showers will continue in Maine until this evening.

THANKS FOR BETTER WEATHER

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and brisk. Highs will land near 50 degrees. Gusts 20-30 mph will add a little edge!

Dry weather will rule for Black Friday and weekend shopping. The more comfortable day will be Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Highs Saturday will only reach the mid 30s - brrr!

