Spring vibes

PICK OF THE WEEK!

We’re waking up to a mild start today, with temperatures above freezing, making for a warmer-than-usual morning. Get ready for another beautiful day as we head into the afternoon, with highs nearing 50 degrees. This will be the pick of the week, not just for the warmth, but also for the plenty of sunshine on tap! It’s a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the unseasonably mild weather. However, enjoy it while it lasts!

THURSDAY MIX & RAIN

A storm system is set to arrive overnight, bringing a brief wintry mix to the region. Areas north of the Massachusetts Pike could see anywhere from a light coating to up to 2 inches of snow, with the highest totals expected in the higher elevations of southern New Hampshire. As the storm progresses, the mix will change to rain, and this will continue into the afternoon and evening hours.

But don’t worry, the warmth sticks around! Thursday will see temperatures once again near 50 degrees, so it won’t feel too bad for the end of the week.

END OF THE WEEK

By Friday, we’ll return to sunshine, but with a cool breeze in the air. Highs will be in the mid 40s, closer to our normal highs for the end of February.

Looking ahead to Saturday, another storm will move in, bringing a wintry mix early on. This will transition to rain as temperatures rise, reaching the low 50s. But don’t get too comfortable, because temperatures will rapidly drop overnight. We’ll see a return to sunshine Sunday with cooler temperatures in the low 30s, so be prepared for a chilly end to the weekend.

Stay with us for the latest on this unsettled weather! Have a great day!

