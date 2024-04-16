Spring Sunshine

WEATHER ON REPEAT

Tuesday will look very much like Monday. We will have a full day of sunshine with temperatures in the 60s. Some towns will eclipse 70, while some coastal towns will stay in the 50s. Winds shift to the northeast Wednesday. So, while most will repeat the sunshine and 60s, it’ll be cooler at the coast for sure. At least it’ll stay dry!

NEXT SHOWER THREAT, NOT LIKE THE LAST THREAT

A warm front will approach Thursday bringing clouds, showers, and drizzle to the region. It’ll be cooler with the marine air taking over. There is a better chance for organized showers in the afternoon, but it will not be an all-day or heavy rain.

More showers are coming later on Friday into early Saturday. Again, not another big storm like in past weeks.

Signs point to a decent weekend, too!

© 2019 Cox Media Group