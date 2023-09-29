Soggy Weekend

WHERE THE RAIN WILL FALL

This will not be heavy rain for the entire region. In fact, central and northern New England, especially New Hampshire and Maine, will have dry weather throughout the weekend. A disturbance coming from the west will pull moisture up the coast and enhance the rainfall in western New England. Flooding is expected in the Hudson Valley and western Connecticut. Farther east, showers are possible but much of the day will remain cloudy and cool.

Friday night, that focus shifts to the developing offshore low. That will take over and sling rain back into southeastern New England. There will be showers into Boston, but the steady and heavy rain will be closer to the south coast.

All of it moves out Saturday night.

SUNNY END

Sunshine is in the forecast for all of New England Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s. It’ll be the start of a string of sunny, warm days into next week.

