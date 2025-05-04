Cape Cod restaurant demolished, deemed a total loss after blaze rips through

SANDWICH, Mass. — A seafood restaurant on Cape Cod is being demolished after a massive blaze tore through the building on Sunday morning.

According to Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke, firefighters responded to Captain Scott’s Restaurant Tupper Road around 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames pouring from the rear of the building.

Firefighters initially launched an interior attack, but the floor became unsteady within about 20 minutes, and they were forced to attack from the exterior, Burke said.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene but did not require hospitalization. No other injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage, and the building has been declared a total loss.

Video from the aftermath shows an excavator tearing down what remained of the building.

Chief Burke said firefighters struggled to extinguish the fire due to wind directions and how old the building was.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Burke says the initial investigation suggests something electrical.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

