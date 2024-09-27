Rain moves out, warmer Friday on tap. What will weekend bring?

WARMER FRIDAY

Overnight rain is moving out, but will linger a little longer on the Cape and Islands. Plan on clouds early, with more sunshine later in the afternoon. Today will be warmer with highs reaching the mid 70s and upper 60s for southeastern Massachusetts. It’s feeling a little humid early today, that humidity will drop to a more comfortable range later in the day.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Our weekend is looking pretty good, but it also comes with some more clouds on Saturday with winds shifting back to off the ocean. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 60s with some cooler mornings in the 50s.

The next chance for rain right now is set for Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week.

