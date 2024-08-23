Summery weather returns

FRIDAY WARMING

Early risers will still want a light jacket with sunrise 50s in most towns. Temperature will warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon - our first “normal” day in a week! Typical 80s will last into the weekend too. Get set for plenty of sunshine and some scattered clouds. Humidity levels will stay low and rain will stay away today.

BACK TO SUMMER WEEKEND

Saturday looks great and fresh. Dew points temperatures will remain in the 50s, meaning low humidity will linger as we warm into the lower 80s across the area. Sunday will turn a little sticky with mid 80s for highs. Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon or night, but the risk of rain will stay quite low until Monday.

UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK

An upper level low will slide into the area Monday with showers expected. Embedded downpours and thunderstorms are possible too, especially in the afternoon. That disturbance may still be close enough to trigger scattered showers Tuesday afternoon too.

