Local College Admissions Director arrested for allegedly soliciting an applicant for commercial sex

BOSTON — An Emmanuel College Assistant Admissions Director has been arrested after allegedly soliciting an underage college applicant for commercial sex.

29-year-old Jacob Henriques of Boston was charged with one count of Attempted Sex Trafficking of a Minor.

According to the charging document, Henriques had allegedly used his position to gain access to the personal information of numerous admitted students to contact them and to attempt to engage in commercial sex with him.

On one specific date, April 25, after Henriques had met with at least three students, he gained access to their personal information and began to contact them, offering to “pay them for some fun” by offering to provide them with pornography and, in some instances, send them pornographic videos or images. Henriques began contacting a fourth individual, who committed to attending the college on April 25, and, like the previous individuals, offered to pay her for “some fun” and sent her pornographic videos.

One victim, a 17-year-old, was a prospective student who was attending a college tour. Just before giving the said tour, Henriques had allegedly reviewed the victim’s tour registration form, which contained her personal information, such as her date of birth.

Henriques asked the victim what grade she was in, to which the victim responded with what local high school she attended. Shortly after finishing the tour, Henriques began contacting the victim, allegedly offering to pay her $400 for “some fun” right away, and told her that he had pornographic videos and pictures for her.

Henriques continued to contact the victim throughout the night, refusing to tell her who he was or how he obtained her information. Henriques allegedly told the victim that “porn” and “$” was ready for her, and then sent her five pornographic videos of men and women engaging in sexual acts, then proceeding to ask her if she wanted to partake in a “gangbang” and have sex with him.

Despite the victim rejecting Henriques’ advances numerous times, he continued to text the underage victim, telling her to let him know if she changed her mind, offering to buy her “anything she wanted”.

Following the incident, between the dates of April 25 through April 28, it is alleged that Henriques accessed the victim’s profile 47 times, prompting the victim to block his phone number. Henriques allegedly began soliciting the victim via email.

In a statement released by Emmanuel College, they said that they are “saddened, angered, and shocked” following the allegations of Henriques.

“Because the safety and well-being of all is our highest priority, and consistent with established policies, we took strong action upon learning of this issue, immediately contacting law enforcement and launching an investigation that led to the prompt termination of the individual,” said an Emmanuel College spokesperson. “We have cooperated fully with authorities from the moment this matter came to our attention and will continue to do so.”

The charge of attempted sex trafficking of a minor can lead to a sentence of up to life in prison, with a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Henriques will appear in U.S. District Court in Boston on Monday May 5, 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

