Mostly dry weather to start the week

QUIET STRETCH AHEAD

Monday will feature more of the same comfortable weather we experienced over the weekend. Plan on a few clouds bubbling up by the afternoon, with a low chance for a shower in the mid to late afternoon. Highs this week will stay in the low 80s with mornings in the low 60s. The humidity will stay comfortable, but may slide into the sticky range towards the end of the week. We don’t have any big storms in the forecast right now, so not much for a soaking rain heading our way this week. Parts of the north shore, Merrimack Valley, and southern New Hampshire are experiencing a ‘moderate drought’, and we will have to wait a little bit longer before we can put a dent in that!

TROPICS

We are watching an area of thunderstorms in the open Atlantic that will likely strengthen to our next named tropical system. Right now this area is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles later this week. It appears most likely that this storm will stay out to sea, but we will keep a close eye on how this develops and what any impacts will be. Make sure to check back in with us!

