Mild, soggy and breezy

WARM, BUT WET

Thursday will be mild and soggy at times. The best chance for drizzle and showers will run from morning through lunchtime. The afternoon could end up dry, cloudy, and breezy in most towns! Plan on highs in the low to mid 60s in the Boston area with gusts 30-40 mph.

FRIDAY IMPROVEMENTS

We’re expecting a final batch of scattered showers overnight through sunrise Friday. Then, skies will clear from north to south. The Red Sox Home Opener at Fenway Park at 2 PM looks partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.

If you have weekend tickets, much cooler, soggy weather is coming back. Sunday will be much milder than Saturday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group