Tracking some showers

SHOWERS ARE BACK

It won’t rain everywhere today, but patchy light showers will peak late morning and afternoon in southern New England. The steadiest rain will fall inland and south, especially western MA to CT and RI. Scattered showers will likely make it into central MA, but only reach the coast as some patchy sprinkle. Between showers, we’ll see stretches of cool, cloudy conditions. Highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees, and many towns will get stuck in the 40s.

We’ll be between fronts Friday. The forecast is dry and mostly cloudy, through there should be some breaks in the clouds. Temperatures will recover slightly too. Plan on mid and upper 50s in the afternoon.

WEEKEND IMPROVEMENT

A cold front will pass through Saturday morning with widespread showers. Up to 1/4″ is expected. The afternoon will turn breezy and partly sunny. A pop up shower or two may develop inland, but most will remain dry with highs in the 60s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

