Large storm ahead of Thanksgiving

WEATHER ALERT

A storm moving in will bring a change from snow to rain in the Worcester Hills, Berkshires, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Any accumulations will wash away with heavy rain through the morning hours. Winds will pick up as well. Gusts over 40 mph, with some over 50 mph, have prompted a WIND ADVISORY on the north shore, Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard.

The rain tapers to showers around lunchtime Wednesday. It will be drying through the afternoon and for your Wednesday evening plans.

THANKS FOR BETTER WEATHER

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and brisk. Highs will be near 50 degrees. That weather continues, though a bit cooler on Black Friday. Saturday will be a cold, dry day with highs only in the 30s.

Our next shot for rain will be early next week.





