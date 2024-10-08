Keep that jacket handy

REAL FALL ARRIVES THIS WEEK

Brace for chilly wake-up weather each day. Sunrise lows will touch the 40s, even the 30s later this week at some of our higher elevations like northwestern MA and NH’s Monadnocks where some areas of frost may form.

We’ll see a decent amount of sunshine the rest of the week with some scattered clouds each afternoon. Highs in the 60s are typical in October. We’ll get a little boost into the lower 70s Saturday before a front knocks us downs again Sunday.

HURRICANE MILTON

Hurricane Milton is a powerful, dangerous hurricane. Expect to see the strength waiver between a Cat 4 and 5 over the next day. It will be the second major hurricane to make landfall in Florida in two weeks, expected Wednesday as a Cat 3. Don’t let the small downgrade in winds fool you. It will still pack a massive punch with flooding rain, a major storm surge, and destructive winds for a large swath of Florida. Weather will deteriorate all day Wednesday with the worst passing over the Florida peninsula Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon (peaking overnight). By Thursday night the storm will be out in the open Atlantic, possibly approaching Bermuda this weekend.

