Humid Friday with Saturday storms

FRIDAY ZIP TRIP

A spot shower is possible Friday as a stalled boundary in southeast Massachusetts moves northward. They won’t reach Worcester by 10 a.m., so the Zip Trip is a “go”! Get out there and say hi to Shiri and the crew. Just be aware that showers become more possible through the afternoon. It won’t be as hot, but still humid with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY STORMS

The stalled front and a low pressure system will bring more rain and the risk for storms Saturday. Any storms will contain torrential rain, lightning, and the risk for gusty winds. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of Massachusetts (minus the Cape & Islands) to account for heavy rainfall up to 2″ in a short amount of time. That storm system will move offshore during the second half of the day, drying things out by evening.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. It will run dry and mostly sunny. Although humidity will break slightly, it will stay very hot with high in the lower 90s. This will mark the start of another heat wave for parts of New England next week!

