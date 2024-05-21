Heating up!

HOTTEST SO FAR THIS SEASON

Boston will finally hit 80 Tuesday. It’s nearly three weeks later than average! A southwest flow of warm and humid air will be arriving and staying around through Thursday. Highs Wednesday will top 90 in many towns. That is all ahead of a cold front coming Thursday. As temperatures warm and humidity spikes, we will be watching for thunderstorms to start developing.

STORMING IN

The cold front Thursday will arrive with a line of thunderstorms. There is the possibility of strong to severe storms. We will be on ALERT and watching for those storms. You will get an alert on your device if you have the Boston25 Weather App. Keeping you safe is always our priority.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front for Memorial Day weekend.

© 2019 Cox Media Group